ITZY’s Yuna, LOONA’s Kim Lip, IVE’s Wonyoung & more: Which is your favourite ‘It Girl’ from 4th Gen K-Pop?

An ‘it girl’ is an attractive young woman, who is perceived to have both sex appeal and a personality that is especially engaging. The expression it girl originated in British upper-class society around the turn of the 20th century. Each generation of K-Pop has an It Girl and the 4th K-Pop generation has many. ITZY consists of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. They debuted on February 12, 2019, with the release of their single album ‘It'z Different’. Their accolades include Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and 2019 Melon Music Awards, Best New Female Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and the New Artist Award at the 29th Seoul Music Awards; they are the first K-pop girl group to achieve such a ‘Rookie Grand Slam’.

LOONA was introduced to the public through a pre-debut project that began in October 2016, where each of the 12 members were revealed in a periodic fashion by releasing a promotional single over the following 18 months. They debuted as a full ensemble with the extended play, [+ +] (2018), supported by the lead single ‘Favorite’ and the title track ‘Hi High’.

