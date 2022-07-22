ITZY sets new personal record with ‘CHECKMATE’; Find out

On July 15, JYP Entertainment girl group ITZY released their new mini album ‘CHECKMATE’, along with a music video for its title track ‘SNEAKERS’. Following this, Hanteo Chart has revealed that in the first week since release (July 15 to July 21), the girl group recorded 472,394 copies of their mini album sold.

As ITZY had previously recorded around 259,000 copies sold in the first week with their first full album ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’, with this new record, the girl group not only smashes past their previous first week sales record, but also marks an increase that results in nearly double the figure!

Even on the day of the release of ‘CHECKMATE’, slightly before the mini album dropped, JYP Entertainment had officially announced that the release had already crossed over 720,000 stock pre-orders, making it ITZY’s highest number of stock pre-orders with an album so far. Further, it also became only the fourth girl group album in history to have crossed the 700,000 stock pre-orders mark.

‘CHECKMATE’ includes a total of seven songs, ‘SNEAKERS’, ‘RACER’, ‘WHAT I WANT’, ‘Free Fall’, ‘365’, ‘DOMINO’, and ‘SNEAKERS (English Ver.)’. About the title track, ITZY had shared before the release, "It's a song that makes you feel so free that you want to move your shoulders along when you listen to it. As it is a dance song that fits perfectly with the season, we hope you enjoy it and have a cool summer with us."

Meanwhile, the girl group will soon be setting off on their very first world tour, also titled ‘CHECKMATE’. The tour will begin in Seoul with two nights of concerts (August 6 and 7), and will then take ITZY to the United States, where they will visit eight different cities through October and November.

Congratulations to ITZY!

