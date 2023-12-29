ITZY, SHINee’s Minho, SF9, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and more; K-pop comebacks and debuts for January 2024
In January 2024, K-pop fans can anticipate comebacks from popular groups and idols, including ITZY, SHINee's Minho, SF9, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, and more. Additionally, some groups are gearing up for their debuts.
ITZY is making a return with their album BORN TO BE, marketed as their eighth mini-album. The album comprises ten tracks, with the single Untouchable leading the way. Notably, BORN TO BE features the first solo tracks by the members of the quintet, and the music videos for each track will be released sequentially in the lead-up to the album's launch. The pre-release music video for the album track Born to Be has also been released to build anticipation for the album.
January 2
ITZY
Mr. Vampire MV release
TWS
Pre-Release Single Oh Mymy : 7s
January 3
KIM JONGHYEON
Title Track: MOTTO
Album: 2nd Mini Album Brilliant Seasons
SGO
Title Track: Walk into your dark
January 4
Jeong Sewoon
THE 6TH MINI ALBUM Quiz
BXB
Pre-release single
January 5
RIIZE
New single
Geenius
Debut Single Album Voyage
January 6
SHINee's Minho
Single Stay for a night
January 8
ITZY
UNTOUCHABLE MV and BORN TO BE album
SF9
Title Track BIBORA
13th mini album Sequence
B1A4
8th mini album CONNECT
January 9
8TURN
3rd mini album SPOT VIDEO
Super Junior’s KYUHYUN
EP Restart
January 10
OnlyOneOf
Things I Can’t Say LOve MV
Ryu Sujeong
2nd mini album 2ROX
ALL(H)OURS
First mini album ALL OURS
January 11
TRENDZ
Special Single Go Up
LIMELIGHT
3rd EP LAST DANCE
BXB
2nd single album Chapter 2. Wings
YEAHSHINE
Title Track: Stay with me
January 15
NMIXX
2nd EP Fe3O4: BREAK
YENA
3rd mini album GOOD MORNING
January 16
PENTAGON’s HUI
1st mini album WHU IS ME : Complex
January 17
SUPER JUNIOR – LSS (JP)
1st Japan mini album
January 22
EVNNE
2nd mini album Un: SEEN
TWS
1st mini album Sparkling Blue
January 26
VCHA
Debut
January 31
ORβIT
4th single Bull’s Eye
Other January 2024 scheduled comebacks
DXMON, WJSN’s SeolA, (G)I-DLE and SISTAR19 are all scheduled for a comeback in January but exact dates haven’t been announced yet. On November 17, it was officially confirmed that SISTAR19, the cherished unit comprising SISTAR members Hyolyn and Bora, is set to make a comeback in January.
This upcoming return by SISTAR19 holds significant meaning as it marks their first comeback in 11 years. After their unit debut with the hit Ma Boy in 2011, the duo's last release was the single Gone Not Around Any Longer in 2013. In addition to SISTAR19, (G)I-DLE is gearing up for a comeback with their second full-length album in January 2024. News1 reported this on December 1, and CUBE Entertainment, (G)I-DLE’s agency, confirmed, “(G)I-DLE is preparing for a comeback with the goal of releasing their new full-length album in January of next year.”
This comeback will mark (G)I-DLE’s return after approximately eight months since their sixth mini-album I feel, released in May of the current year. Furthermore, it represents their first full-length album in about a year and 10 months, following their debut full-length album I NEVER DIE, which was released in March 2022.
