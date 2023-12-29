ITZY, SHINee’s Minho, SF9, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and more; K-pop comebacks and debuts for January 2024

In January 2024, K-pop fans can anticipate comebacks from popular groups and idols, including ITZY, SHINee's Minho, SF9, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, and more. Additionally, some groups are gearing up for their debuts.

ITZY is making a return with their album BORN TO BE, marketed as their eighth mini-album. The album comprises ten tracks, with the single Untouchable leading the way. Notably, BORN TO BE features the first solo tracks by the members of the quintet, and the music videos for each track will be released sequentially in the lead-up to the album's launch. The pre-release music video for the album track Born to Be has also been released to build anticipation for the album.

January 2

ITZY

Mr. Vampire MV release

TWS

Pre-Release Single Oh Mymy : 7s

January 3

KIM JONGHYEON

Title Track: MOTTO

Album: 2nd Mini Album Brilliant Seasons

SGO

Title Track: Walk into your dark

January 4

Jeong Sewoon

THE 6TH MINI ALBUM Quiz

BXB

Pre-release single

January 5

RIIZE

New single

Geenius

Debut Single Album Voyage

January 6

SHINee's Minho

Single Stay for a night

January 8

ITZY

UNTOUCHABLE MV and BORN TO BE album

Advertisement

SF9

Title Track BIBORA

13th mini album Sequence

B1A4

8th mini album CONNECT

January 9

8TURN

3rd mini album SPOT VIDEO

Super Junior’s KYUHYUN

EP Restart

January 10

OnlyOneOf

Things I Can’t Say LOve MV

Ryu Sujeong

2nd mini album 2ROX

ALL(H)OURS

First mini album ALL OURS

January 11

TRENDZ

Special Single Go Up

LIMELIGHT

3rd EP LAST DANCE

BXB

2nd single album Chapter 2. Wings

YEAHSHINE

Title Track: Stay with me

January 15

NMIXX

2nd EP Fe3O4: BREAK

YENA

3rd mini album GOOD MORNING

January 16

PENTAGON’s HUI

1st mini album WHU IS ME : Complex

January 17

SUPER JUNIOR – LSS (JP)

1st Japan mini album

January 22

EVNNE

2nd mini album Un: SEEN

TWS

1st mini album Sparkling Blue

January 26

VCHA

Debut

January 31

ORβIT

4th single Bull’s Eye

Other January 2024 scheduled comebacks

DXMON, WJSN’s SeolA, (G)I-DLE and SISTAR19 are all scheduled for a comeback in January but exact dates haven’t been announced yet. On November 17, it was officially confirmed that SISTAR19, the cherished unit comprising SISTAR members Hyolyn and Bora, is set to make a comeback in January.

This upcoming return by SISTAR19 holds significant meaning as it marks their first comeback in 11 years. After their unit debut with the hit Ma Boy in 2011, the duo's last release was the single Gone Not Around Any Longer in 2013. In addition to SISTAR19, (G)I-DLE is gearing up for a comeback with their second full-length album in January 2024. News1 reported this on December 1, and CUBE Entertainment, (G)I-DLE’s agency, confirmed, “(G)I-DLE is preparing for a comeback with the goal of releasing their new full-length album in January of next year.”

Advertisement

This comeback will mark (G)I-DLE’s return after approximately eight months since their sixth mini-album I feel, released in May of the current year. Furthermore, it represents their first full-length album in about a year and 10 months, following their debut full-length album I NEVER DIE, which was released in March 2022.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: From Doctor Slump to Gyeongseong Creature Part 2: 10 exciting K-dramas releasing in January 2024