ITZY soars high on Billboard’s charts with new mini album ‘CHECKMATE’

Girl group ITZY recently made a comeback with their new mini album ‘CHECKMATE’ on July 15. Following the release, ‘CHECKMATE’ has debuted at number 8 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart! This marks ITZY’s first time ranking in the Top 10 of the weekly chart which ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States.

Going by Billboard’s July 24 update (local time), ITZY earned a total of 33,000 equivalent album units, in the week ending on July 21. Out of this, traditional album sales made up 31,000 of the score, along with 2,000 streaming equivalent (SEA) units. With this, ITZY also records a new personal best, as their 2021 album ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ had previously peaked on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart at number 11. ITZY also ranks at number 10 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

Further, ‘CHECKMATE’ has also debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart! In addition, the mini album has also ranked at number 2 on the Top Album Sales chart as well as the Top Current Album Sales chart. ‘CHECKMATE’ also enters the Tastemaker Albums chart at number 11. Meanwhile, the lead single from ‘CHECKMATE’, ‘SNEAKERS’, has debuted at number 33 on the Global Excluding U.S. chart, and at number 71 on the Global 200 chart.

Previously, ITZY also set another new personal record, by recording 472,394 copies of their mini album sold in the first week since release (July 15 to July 21). With this, the JYP Entertainment girl group marked an increase of more than double their previous record, which had been held by their first full album ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’.

Congratulations to ITZY!

