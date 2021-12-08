ITZY & 'Squid Game' star Heo Sung Tae to perform special collaboration stage for 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards

On December 8, it was revealed that ITZY and 'Squid Game' actor Heo Sung Tae are preparing for a special collaboration performance at 2021 MAMA. 2021 MAMA will air on December 11 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Artists like aespa, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, TXT, NCT Dream, NCT 127, and more are expected to perform at the ceremony.

One of the biggest Gen 4 idol groups, ITZY made their much-awaited debut in 2019 and rose to popularity with hit songs like 'DALLA DALLA,' 'ICY,' 'WANNABE,' and 'Not Shy.' In 2021, they released their first studio album, 'CRAZY IN LOVE,' which charted at number 11 on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, Heo Sung Tae rose to global fame as the villain in Netflix’s hit survival series 'Squid Game,' where he left a strong impression on audiences all over the world with his wonderful performance.

2021 MAMA has teased several special performances, including a collaboration between host Lee Hyori and all eight dance crews of Mnet’s hit dance survival show 'Street Woman Fighter,' NCT U’s debut performance of their new title track 'Universe (Let’s Play Ball),' a Wanna One reunion where they will perform a new rendition of their track 'Beautiful', and a performance from Ed Sheeran.

Meanwhile, ‘Squid Game’ bagged the title of being called The Bingeworthy Show of 2021 at the recently concluded People's Choice Awards.

