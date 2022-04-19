ITZY to star in new reality series as Jeju Island guesthouse bosses

ITZY will be starring in a new reality entertainment program! On April 18, Mnet’s digital studio M2 announced a new entertainment show starring the girl group, ‘ITZY Cozy House’. According to the announcement, the first episode will air next month, on May 4.

‘ITZY Cozy House’ is a reality entertainment program, that will show ITZY’s members transforming into the bosses of a guesthouse on Jeju Island. The members will live together and run the guesthouse and create precious memories with the guests while handling different roles around the house, suited to their individual personalities.

Producer Im Tae Hong, in charge of the show, shared, “I wanted to show the honest charms of Generation Z, rather than that of the artist ITZY.” M2 also released a poster that showed ITZY’s members sitting on a wall and posing in front of a house, in matching blue and beige toned clothes. Check out the poster for ‘ITZY Cozy House’, below:

The upcoming ‘healing’ show is not the first time that ITZY has teamed up with M2. In 2020, ITZY starred in M2’s travel reality show ‘Paris et ITZY’, which featured the girl group showcasing their charms and chemistry while taking in and learning about, France’s rich culture in Paris.

‘ITZY Cozy House’ will air its first episode on May 4 at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST) on Mnet. Following this, the episode will be available to watch on M2’s official YouTube channel on the same day, one hour later, at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST).

