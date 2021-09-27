ITZY transform into confident Gen Z icons in the innovative and fashionable MV for ‘Swipe’

On September 26 at 8:30 PM IST, ITZY released a futuristic MV for ‘Swipe’ and we cannot stop admiring their beautiful outfits and unique choreography! WIth lyrics that indicate that they love themselves too much to settle for others in the world of internet dating and hook up culture. The unique sets, innovative transitions, eye-catching choreography and amazing expressions- the MV truly had it all. A playful anthem for all the people who love themselves!

ITZY drops the incredible and poppy MV for ‘LOCO’ from their awaited album ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ and the song is definitely on repeat! Given its title, the song definitely has the ‘Latin’ feel with the moombahton beats that's mixed in with electro-pop melody. The lyrics indicate the crazy love that each member has for their loved one and would do anything to be next to them, even being a pet!

Different from the previous comebacks, this new title track has a strong theme of love, obsession and jealousy, compared to their previous comebacks having the themes of self confidence, self love etc. While they still carry on being the face of ‘girl crush’ in the 4th generation of K-Pop. This comeback has definitely allowed them to venture into new concepts.

ITZY released a spoiler video for their first full-length album 'CRAZY IN LOVE' and raised expectations for their comeback to the highest level. JYP Entertainment released the title song 'LOCO', 'SWIPE', 'Sooo LUCKY', '#Twenty', ‘Boombox’, 'Gas Me Up', 'LOVE is', 'Chillin' Chillin’, 'Mirror' ITZY A video containing the highlights of the new songs from the 1st full-length album was posted.

ALSO READ: WATCH: BTS and Coldplay work harmoniously on ‘My Universe’ in the short documentary

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.