ITZY unveils a Halloween themed teaser image for the upcoming English pre-release single

According to their agency JYP Entertainment, ITZY will release a pre-released English single 'Boys Like You' at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) on October 21st. ITZY is planning to unveil the stage of 'Boys Live You' for the first time in the America tour, which will be held from the end of October. As part of ITZY's first world tour 'Checkmate', this tour starts in Los Angeles on the 26th (local time), Phoenix on the 29th, Dallas on November 1st, Atlanta on the 5th, Chicago on the 7th, Boston on the 10th and New York on the 13th. All tickets were sold out at the same time as the reservation was opened.

They achieved 'career high' with their 5th mini album 'Checkmate' and the title song 'SNEAKERS', released in July of this year. On July 30th, the US Billboard's main chart 'Billboard 200' ranked 8th, and the chart 'Artist 100', a chart that comprehensively counts and ranks artists' performances, broke its own best performance. Following the 72665 pre-orders, the album recorded 472,394 copies in the Initial Chodong (album sales for a week as of the release date) based on the album aggregation site Hanteo Chart, and as of August 31st, the cumulative shipment volume of the Circle Chart exceeded 1 million copies and became a million seller.