ITZY, XG, DPR LIVE, DPR IAN, LØREN and more to perform at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Music Festival

XG, ITZY, DPR LIVE, DPR IAN will perform on stage at the 'HITC' or Head In The Clouds Music Festival in New York to meet fans from all over the world. 'HITC' is a super-large music festival hosted by 88rising, which started in LA in 2018 and was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Manila, Philippines. Previously, 'HITC' held in California, USA in 2021 is a performance that attracts a lot of attention around the world, with about 60,000 spectators gathering.

XG was named in the lineup along with brilliant artists such as ITZY, RICH BRIAN, and Niki. In particular, as XG, who has shown perfect performances that have kept their eyes off even for a second since their debut, announced the news of their appearance at the festival for the first time, questions are already gathering about what kind of stage they will captivate the audience.

XG:

After announcing the news of their appearance on 'HITC', XG's third single title song 'SHOOTING STAR' and b-side song 'LEFT RIGHT' both topped the Spotify Viral Chart 'Viral Top 100' in 46 countries and regions. He showed his musical true value by putting his name on the charts. In addition, the title song 'Shooting Star' topped the 'iTunes Song Chart R&B' in 18 countries and regions, and the b-side song 'Left Right' was the first Japanese artist group to top the most prestigious radio chart 'Media Base Top 40' in the United States.

ITZY's 5th mini-album 'CHECKMATE', released on the 15th of last month, exceeded 1 million copies in cumulative shipments on the Circle Chart (formerly Gaon Chart) as of the afternoon of August 31st. With this, they succeeded in achieving million sellers and showed off their stronger global momentum.

Previously, 'CHECKMATE' exceeded the pre-order amount of 720,665 copies, and recorded 472,394 copies in the first week (based on album sales in a week from the release date) of Hanteo Chart, a record aggregation site, renewing its own record. In addition, the mini-album 'CHECKMATE' ranked 8th on the US Billboard main chart 'Billboard 200', showing a remarkable worldwide growth. ITZY entered the chart at No. 148 with the mini-album ‘GUESS WHO’ in April of last year, and in September of the same year, ITZY's 1st regular album ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ soared to No. has drawn attention.

