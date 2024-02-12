ITZY’s all five members unveil personal Instagram accounts; see first pics

All members of ITZY have recently joined Instagram. Although ITZY maintains an official group account on Instagram, each of its five members, including Lia who is presently on a health-related break, has also launched their own individual Instagram accounts to connect with fans on a personal level.

ITZY debuts personal Instagram accounts

Celebrating their fifth anniversary as a group, the fourth-generation K-pop phenomenon ITZY, who made their debut on February 12, 2019, has kicked off the festivities with a special announcement: all members have officially launched their personal Instagram accounts.

For their first posts, the ITZY members inaugurated their individual accounts by sharing a collective group photo taken in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower, along with an array of other captivating snapshots.

For her debut Instagram posts on her personal account, leader Yeji treated fans to a series of artistic outdoor photographs.

Ryujin kicked off her personal Instagram account by delighting fans with adorable photos featuring all five group members, alongside a charming snapshot of herself for her first post.

Lia melted fans' hearts with a collection of photos featuring the group members, sparking an outpouring of support in the comments as fans expressed their hopes for her swift recovery and eventual return to group promotions when she feels ready.

Chaeryeong also treated fans to behind-the-scenes glimpses by sharing photos featuring herself alongside her fellow group members.

Maknae Yuna made a memorable debut on her personal Instagram account by sharing the iconic group photo taken in front of the Eiffel Tower, alongside a stylish black and white cropped portrait of herself as her first post.

ITZY’s recent activities

ITZY, the fourth-generation K-pop girl group comprising Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, made a triumphant comeback recently. On January 8th, the group unveiled their highly anticipated second studio album, BORN TO BE, accompanied by a captivating music video for its lead single, Untouchable. Both the music video and lyrics deliver a resolute message, serving as a formidable response to detractors and naysayers attempting to undermine the group's success.

Furthermore, in the weeks preceding the album release, members Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna each unveiled music videos for their respective solo tracks.

Despite Lia's absence due to health reasons, she had pre-recorded her solo track Blossom, which was accompanied by a poignant lyric video. The song has now been added to the BORN TO BE album. This latest album marks ITZY's return after a hiatus of five months following the release of their seventh mini-album, Kill My Doubt, in July.

