ITZY’s Chaeryeong hypnotizes you with her charm in solo music video Mine; watch

Chaeryeong of ITZY has unveiled the music video for her solo track Mine from ITZY's forthcoming album BORN TO BE, released on December 25th. She is the third member to release an official music video and the fourth overall to present solo music as part of the upcoming album BORN TO BE.

Mine by ITZY's Chaeryeong

As observed previously, ITZY members have been treating fans to a series of captivating music videos for their solo tracks, all featured on their latest album, BORN TO BE. In Chaeryeong's music video, she takes viewers on a surreal journey through the corridors of a mysterious hotel, where reality blurs into abstraction, and she encounters her own double in the hallways.

The music video exudes a jazzy charm with an ominous undertone. Initially, Chaeryeong sings with heartfelt beauty, attempting to make you Mine while chasing after herself. However, as she encounters her own double in black, confusion sets in. The video unfolds with Chaeryeong running through the corridors in pursuit of her look-alike, who is dressed in all black. It's unclear whether this second Chaeryeong is the same one she's chasing or someone entirely different, orchestrating this cat-and-mouse chase.

Overall, the music video is visually pleasing, with on-point lyrics that align with the theme of Mine. The lyrics aim to captivate the audience with charm, and the music complements the dreamy atmosphere, drawing viewers into a seductive and mysterious dream world.

Watch Mine below

More about BORN TO BE

Earlier, Ryujin and Yeji had shared their individual music videos for solo tracks from BORN TO BE. Chaeryeong now becomes the fourth member to release her own solo track. Lia had previously presented her solo track, "Blossom," as the first release in November, along with a lyric video. Unfortunately, Lia will be sitting out of the upcoming comeback and world tour due to certain health conditions, as confirmed in her statement.

Yeji became the second member to release a solo song, Crown On My Head, on December 19th, following Ryujin, who delivered her emotional track Run Away. Finally, Yuna, the last but not least member, is set to release her solo track Yet on December 27 at midnight KST.

