ITZY’s Chaeryeong, Im Siwan, Lee Se Young, Seol In Ah and others to feature on AKMU’s Chanhyuk’s project album

The teaser image for the project album titled 'Umbrella' was made public via the official social media handles of Lee Chanhyuk Video's agency, CHart Label, in the afternoon of June 14th. In the distributed picture, the figure of a man molded in a unique design invigorates interest, while reporting the undeniable beginning of the Lee Chanhyuk video project with the delivery date of 'Umbrella'.

Chanhyuk’s project album:

Lee Chanhyuk Video is a project group that uses video, visual art, performance, and exhibition to convey what Lee Chanhyuk wants to say. Lee Chanhyuk previously attracted a lot of attention from the general public through the YouTube channel "Leechanhyukvideo." There, he consistently released works that reflected his distinctive sensibility. Lee Chanhyuk, in particular, has continued steady music activities, including the release of his first solo album 'ERROR' in October 2022 and AKMU.

The lineup:

The album Umbrella features the double titles Dance and Easy Talk, as well as the singles Moving, On the Way to the Airport, Flying a Kite, The Moment I Want to Stay and Speaking. Twelve remake songs, including I Don't Know, I Lost My Umbrella for the First Time, Romantico, Do Re Mi Fa Sol La Try and Waltz of Tears. Particularly outstanding is the lineup of singers from various fields who participated. The track list included the comedian Shin Bong Seon, the national short track athlete Kwak Yoonki, the singer Hanro, Chaeryeong from ITZY, Ko Young Dae, Lim Seung Won, Jang Ki Ha, and Lee Chanhyuk's younger sister, Lee Suhyun. Additionally, the outstanding actors should not be missed. The 'Umbrella' project, which will be newly remade under the production of Lee Chanhyuk video, is also receiving attention. This is in addition to a stunning lineup featuring models and actors Jang Yoon Ju, Lee Se Young, Im Siwan, Shin Se Hwi, Go Ah Sung, and Seol In Ah, which surprised fans. The album will be released on June 30.

