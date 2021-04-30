ITZY's Guess Who drops TODAY and plays out as a well staged coursebook on love & romance

ITZY members dropped their mini-album, Guess Who today with the accompanying music video of the title track, Mafia In The Morning.

ITZY dropped their mini-album Guess Who today with 6 unique and diverse tracks - Mafia In The Morning (title track), Sorry Not Sorry, Kidding Me, Wild Wild West, Shoot and Tennis (00:00) as part of its official discography. The entire tracklist plays out like a well-staged and executed coursebook on love and romance.

The title song and first on the tracklist, Mafia In The Morning compares love to a Mafia! A Mafia is an imposter who deceives you, and the track plays out like a challenge to a potential lover saying, "I will make my moves on you, so stop me if you can." The track is fun, teasing and sassy and so perfectly in sync with ITZY's sound and image. I thoroughly enjoyed the track for its 'K-pop noir' like visuals and 'charismatic femme fatale' vibe. Mafia In the Morning is composed by LYRE, J.Y Park, earattack, and KASS, and the lyrics are written by J.Y Park, KASS, danke, and LYRE.

The second track on the list is Sorry Not Sorry, which opens with a cool guitar strum. Lyrically, the song speaks about how one should not be apologetic about themselves and just keep soaring higher. It was also refreshing to see the girls acknowledge their success when they sing about how there is no limit to ITZY, metaphorising their group name to be limitless. The girls are unapologetic and proud of their success and encourage their listeners to feel the same too.

The third track on the list is Kidding Me. The song plays on the concept of urgency, saying there is no time to waste, so hurry up and get moving. Ryujin's powerful rap blends smoothly with Lia's vocals as much as Yeji and Chaeryeong's dual dabble. Yuna's voice is like the perfect cherry on the cake to complete the song.

The fourth track on the list is Wild Wild West. Like the name, it begins with a smooth instrumental part and instantly gives you a feel of 1920s America, Cowboys and outlaws. The girls describe themselves as 'Cacti' thorny and picky on the outside but soft on the inside, asking potential lovers to stay away. They wonder what did they see in them after all, they are unlike other girls. This is sonically the best b-side track on the album.

The fifth track on the list is Shoot. It is one of the songs, you listen to while killing time at a signal. Lyrically, it is the weakest in the album, but the vocals and the beat make up for that! A nice slow-brew track, it is certainly enjoyable.

The final track on the list is Tennis (00:00). ITZY members love their metaphors and have compared different stages of love to an inanimate object - from a mafia, to cacti and finally, a game of tennis. The song makes references to a game of tennis. Once you are done with the initial chase and your heart finally leans into the direction of your potential lover, it becomes a game of tennis. Separated by a net our gaze back and forth like Tiki-Taka, Matchpoint! In the end, despite our best serve, we might be 00:00! Lyrically the strongest track on the album.

ALSO READ: Mafia In The Morning MV: ITZY members pose as charismatic femme fatale in the new slick & stylish comeback

Which is your favourite track from Guess Who? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×