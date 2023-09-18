ITZY's Lia to take brief hiatus due to health issues, singer pens handwritten letter to fans

ITZY member Lia will be going on a break due to her health conditions. On September 18, her agency JYP Entertainment released an official statement regarding Lia's health conditions and future schedules. This decision was taken after considering other ITZY members as well. KILL MY DOUBT singer penned a sincere handwritten letter to fans speaking about her condition through social media posts.

JYP Entertainment's statement

Hello, This is JYPE. We would like to let you know about ITZY member Lia's current health situation and plans. Lia has been facing severe stress and anxiety over the progress of the schedule. She underwent a medical evaluation and received consultation, the professionals advised her that she requires stability and treatment. After thorough consideration with the members, Lia decided not to participate in the schedule after today, but to take a break for the time being and focus on treatment. We will decide when Lia's activities will restart following careful discussion with Lia and the members. We sincerely apologize for causing the fans any concern. We will inform you as soon as Lia's activities resume. Thank you."

Lia's letter to fans

"Hello, Midzy. Today, I think our Midzy must be surprised after hearing the news today. Our Midzy worries about me more than anyone even if I get a little sick, so I was worried that you would be heartbroken and upset about the news. But then, I was able to regain the courage as I know you would understand and wait for me because I am aware that you know and believe in me more than anyone else. It has been 6 years since I began moving together with the members with the same dream. The fact that we were able to go through all those times together to come this far is all because of the members and Midzy. It feels like we have all gone through so many situations together and of course, it is all full of memories and happy moments we have had together.

However, as I moved forward, I realized I was focusing on myself and my health. As I am grateful for Midzy more than anyone else, I wish to give them only love and happiness. And in order for me to do that I believe I need to take some time off to fill myself with love. I sincerely wish Midzy to be happy as I have always said. I will return to a healthy state to pay back Midzy for all the love and concerns. Always grateful and I love you. Thank you".

