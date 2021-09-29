ITZY's 'LOCO' surpasses THIS record on YouTube; 'CRAZY IN LOVE' ranks high on Spotify's Album chart

ITZY is going places with their new album 'CRAZY IN LOVE' accompanied by its title track 'LOCO'! On September 28 at 6:22 pm KST (2:52 pm IST) 'LOCO' has surpassed 50 million views on YouTube. Not just that, 'CRAZY IN LOVE' ranks high on Spotify's global 'Top Album Debut' chart. JYP posted a congratulatory image on ITZY's official YouTube channel.

'LOCO' is a fun and addictive song with a Latin feel and moombahton beats that's mixed in with an electro-pop melody. The lyrics indicate the crazy love that each member has for their loved one and would do anything to be next to them, even being a pet! Just three days after its release, it achieved over 30 million views and became the second most popular video in Korea and came in third for YouTube music video trending worldwide.

In addition, ITZY's new album 'CRAZY IN LOVE', along with their title track 'LOCO', is gaining immense popularity on Spotify. According to the Spotify chart released on September 28, ITZY's album 'Crazy In Love' was ranked at number 3 on Spotify's 'Top 10 Album Debut Global' chart, at number 3 on the 'Top 10 Album Debut USA' chart, and at number 3 on the 'Top UK Album Debut' chart. Further, 'LOCO' was ranked at number 6 on the 'Top 10 Song Debut Global' chart.

The title song 'LOCO' is a song that expresses the strong attraction that was first felt in the style of Generation Z, and you can meet the new side of ITZY, who is 'not hung up on love'. The hit song composer, GALACTIKA is in charge of writing, composing, and arranging the lyrics, giving you a foreboding of the masterpieces that will represent 2021 following the debut song 'DALLA DALLA' in 2019 and 'WANNABE' in 2020.

Congratulations to ITZY!

