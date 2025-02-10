ITZY's Yeji confirms March solo debut; drops futuristic Air album trailer and promotional schedul

ITZY's leader Yeji announced her much-awaited solo debut with a breathtaking trailer release of her album Air on February 9, 2025 IST. She also dropped the schedule for the promotional activities of the album, for an entire month, starting today, ahead of the album's release in March. The trailer showcases a unique, nature-based concept, bringing out Yeji's versatility.

In the opening scene, Yeji's silhouette is showcased in a confident walk, with a glass suitcase in hand. Chaotic trap beat background music accompanies the ITZY member's actions. Her first look includes a white crop top, black cargo pants and high ponytail, which has a striking resemblance to her 2019 debut era look, as spotted by fans. As per them, the album might be about a look back at her career start as a girl group member and then head to her current new beginning as a soloist.

As the title of Yeji's upcoming album suggests, it has a unique nature-based concept. The one thing greatly associated with air is trees and most parts of the trailer features the same. Yeji is seen collecting various kinds of plants and storing them in glass containers in high-tech rooms. It might suggest a futuristic concept, with earthy vs digital motif. After smoke films the entire room, she transforms into a completely different individual, with a darker, gothic vibe.

Watch the full trailer here:

Fans have praised her insane visuals and bold look in the debut solo album, which is slated for March 10 release at 5 a.m. EST. Ahead of that, she will be unveiling the tracklist of Air on February 13, three concept photos alongwith short films on February 23, 25 and 27. She will start with the March promotions with an album spoiler on 2nd, followed by two MV teasers and photo releases on 4th and 6th and finally end with the cover release and countdown live on the album release day.