ITZY’s Yeji diagnosed with a herniated disc, to limit concert performance involvement

ITZY’s Yeji is taking a step back from intense performances. The singer was reportedly suffering from increased pain in her lower back, having her visit a hospital for a check-up. After the investigation, it was found that she was suffering from a herniated disc and would have to limit her appearances. As such, her agency has shared an update on her participation in the upcoming ITZY concerts in Japan, prioritizing her health.

JYP Entertainment updates on Yeji’s condition after hospital visit

The following notice was shared by the management label concerning their artist.

“Hello, this is JYPE.

This is an announcement regarding ITZY’s Yeji’s health condition & Japan concert participation.

Yeji recently visited the hospital because of lower back pain. Through a thorough medical examination, she was diagnosed with a herniated disc and received a specialist’s opinion that she should minimize back-straining movements.

Thus, we inform you that Yeji’s performances on stages will be limited in ITZY 3RD WORLD TOUR <TUNNEL VISION> in JAPAN which will be held [on] May 9-10, 2026.

Even though there may be some limits to the performance, according to Yeji’s active will, she would be participating in the stage as much as possible and meet the fans.

We sincerely apologize for causing concern to the fans who may have been waiting for her stage and performance. We will do our best to ensure sufficient treatment and recovery, considering the health of our artist as our top priority.

Thank you.”

ITZY comprises members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, of whom Yeji is the leader and holds the dancer and vocalist positions. Born on May 26, 2000, she has been known for her strong performance. The star also made her solo music debut with her first EP, Air, which was accompanied by a music video for its lead single of the same name back in March 2025.

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