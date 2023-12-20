ITZY’s Yeji goes wild with fiery passion in new fierce solo MV Crown On My Head; Watch

ITZY's Yeji recently released the music video for Crown on My Head. The South Korean girl group, ITZY was formed by JYP Entertainment and includes members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. They made their debut on February 12, 2019, with the single album It'z Different.

ITZY’s Yeji’s Crown On My Head

ITZY's Yeji exudes queen vibes fittingly in her latest solo music video. Released on December 20 at midnight KST, the powerful music video for Crown On My Head (December 19, 8:30 IST) is Yeji's solo track from ITZY's upcoming album BORN TO BE. The visuals feature a fiery, red theme, with Yeji embracing a rock and roll style. The music video kicks off with Yeji confidently strutting and posing in a room, and later, she delivers a compelling performance, singing and dancing amidst flickering fire, lightning, and sparks.

The lyrics convey a powerful message as Yeji talks about wearing a crown on her head. This aligns with ITZY's signature step and symbol, the crown, and the lyrics echo this theme. Yeji addresses societal expectations, expressing her determination to forge her own path against all odds, fighting against conventions. The combination of the music, lyrics, and visuals in the music video creates a powerful and compelling experience for viewers and listeners alike.

Watch the fiery music video here-

More about BORN TO BE

Crown On My Head is the second of five solo tracks featured in ITZY's upcoming album. Lia's solo track, Blossom, was the first to be released in November, accompanied by a lyric video. Lia confirmed her continued hiatus through the group's upcoming album and world tour.

Advertisement

In the coming week, each ITZY member will unveil her own solo music video for the album. Ryujin's Run Away is set to drop on December 22 at midnight KST, followed by Chaeryeong's Mine on December 25 at midnight KST, and Yuna's Yet, but on December 27 at midnight KST. (Lia is not participating in this comeback due to her ongoing health-related hiatus.)

Additionally, the group's second pre-release single, Mr. Vampire is scheduled for release on January 2 at midnight KST. The complete album, along with its title track UNTOUCHABLE, is set to release a week later on January 8 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). ITZY has revealed a music video for the pre-release track Born to Be, showcasing the song's dynamic choreography. Watch it here-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Jungkook's TOO MUCH, SUNMI's STRANGER, ITZY's RINGO and more: Pick the best K-pop release this week