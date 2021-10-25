ITZY's Yeji vs Seo Ye Ji - Who is your ideal Yeji?

When we think of the name 'Yeji', we can think of two of the most powerful queens of the South Korean entertainment industry - ITZY's Yeji and actress Seo Ye Ji! ITZY's Yeji, born as Hwang Ye Ji is the leader, main dancer, main rapper and vocalist of the popular girl group- ITZY! Yeji was born in Jeonju, South Korea on May 26 and lived with her parents and older sister. Yeji joined SBS' reality competition television series, 'The Fan', but was eliminated in episode 5. She eventually debuted with ITZY!

Seo Ye Ji was born on April 6 in Seoul, South Korea. She began her acting career in the sitcom 'Potato Star 2013QR3'. This was followed by major roles in period drama 'Diary of a Night Watchman', thriller 'Last' and fantasy drama 'Moorim School: Saga of the Brave'. Her notable lead roles in television series include 'Save Me', and 'Lawless Lawyer'. She rose to prominence with the drama 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay'.

But have you wondered which Yeji is your ideal Yeji? Well, answer a few questions and we will reveal which Yeji is your ideal girl. Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

