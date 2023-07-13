ITZY’s Yeji’s top 3 looks that give off boss lady energy; Which one is your favorite? VOTE

ITZY’s leader and main dancer, Yeji is one of the most popular members in her group and is known for having a killing personality and popular onstage moves while performing. She could pick up diverse dance styles and end up nailing them all. However, it is not only dancing and singing that Yeji is good at. Apart from her unique vocals and visuals, Yeji is known for her fashion sense that revolves around trends, comfort, and simplicity. Here are her top 3 looks that do justice to the powerful aura she holds as a leader.

Denim-on-denim

Yeji’s style revolves a lot around denim, jackets ad outerwear. She is more into chic and simple fashion and knows how to style herself well. In this instance again she is seen sporting a denim-on-denim look. She is wearing a co-ord set with a belted crop top and jeans. The one-shoulder crop top with the belt detail and the flipped waist of her denim is what has the heart of her fans. To finish off the whole look she goes for black boots, hoop earrings, and minimal makeup.

Black Suit

If you thought she couldn’t look any better than the previous one, you are dead wrong. While she is mostly sported in sweatpants, it doesn’t mean that she cannot rock statement outfits. And this look is the perfect proof that Yeji looks good in anything. For her Chesire music video, she sported a black-and-white classic suit outfit, however, it is not your usual suit. The cropped blazer and skirt are worth taking note of. The little peek-a-boo of the white shirt and bicycle shorts is what made the look more appealing. Finishing the look with Alexander McQueen punk heels and black socks, Yeji definitely ruled the era.

Blazer

Another look from Cheshire that definitely deserves a spot on the list. For her concept photos, Yeji was seen wearing a black tie-fastening split blazer from, Mugler. Keeping the theme all black, she tied off her entire look with a biker leather mini skirt and square-toe booths from Coperni. Also to add a nice touch to the entire outfit, she sported a flame link ring that elevated the overall aesthetic.

Which look resonates with you the most? Take the poll and let us know your opinion.

