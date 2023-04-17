ITZY's Yuna and aespa's Ningning battle it out in crop tops; Who wore it better? VOTE

The world of K-pop is known for its trendy fashion statements and stylish looks. Two of the hottest groups in K-pop right now, ITZY and aespa, have been making waves not just for their music but also for their fashion sense. ITZY's Yuna and aespa's Ningning as they both sported crop tops in their recent appearances, but with completely different vibes. The big question is, who wore it better?

Yuna's crop top look

ITZY's Yuna is known for her edgy and stylish fashion sense, and her recent crop top look was no exception. Yuna was spotted wearing a white co-ord outfit for a performance. The top of the co-ord was a cropped one-shoulder body-fitted embellished with golden mirror work detailing. She paired it with white shorts which were also embellished with golden mirror work detailing and ankle-length white chunky boots. She completed the look with a simple stone studded bracelet and statement earrings. Her long luscious wavy black hair was left open. Yuna's look exuded confidence and sexiness, which perfectly matched ITZY's powerful and bold concept.

Ningning's crop top look

On the other hand, aespa's Ningning went for a more feminine and elegant approach with her crop top look. Ningning wore a white slip-on crop top with a big bow detailing in the front. She paired it with a pink mini skirt with white checks on it and heels. She accessorised the look with 3 rings on her fingers a simple necklace and chunky earrings. Her long straight hair was coloured light purple giving her a feminine look. Her look was sweet and charming, which perfectly matched aespa's mystical and dreamy concept.

Who Wore It Better?

Both Yuna and Ningning looked stunning in their crop top and slayed them in their unique ways, but the question is, who wore it better? It ultimately depends on personal preference and the context of the performance. Yuna's look was bold and sexy, while Ningning's was elegant and feminine. Whether you prefer a bold and sexy look or a sweet and elegant one, both of these K-pop stars have given us fashion inspiration to last for days. Who do you think wore it better? Vote for your favorite look.

