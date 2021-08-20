IU achieves THIS milestone with ‘Celebrity’

One of the most successful solo artists in K-pop, Lee Ji Eun, popularly known by her stage name IU now has a total of six music videos to have surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. Her comeback album’s lead track, ‘Celebrity’ became the sixth song to achieve this milestone in a total of six months and 24 days on August 20 at approximately 7:30 PM KST (4:00 PM IST).

‘Celebrity’ is one of her most celebrated songs and has received a lot of love and support from the fans ever since its release. Musically, ‘Celebrity’ incorporates a variety of genres and is different from her previous songs. Having a bright and cheerful pop sound, this song made everyone swoon over the artists’ music once again. Lyrically, the song is extremely meaningful as it talks about insecurities, fame, identity, and the notion of living as a celebrity.

Here’s the music video for ‘Celebrity’.

After releasing the song, IU revealed that the lyrics of this song is inspired by her close friend, who is famous for fashion sense, clothing and tastes, varied talents, and shy nature for which she was treated differently by others which is also IU mentions in her lyrics. The identity of this friend continues to be hidden.

IU wrote the lyrics based on what she wanted to tell her friends as well as to her fans, that she loves them for all they are. This song made fans cherish themselves and feel confident about their existence. She also wanted to convey the message that everyone is unique in their own way and that they should be proud of it.

‘Palette’ became IU’s first music video to surpass the 100 Million views milestone. Following ‘Palette’ are ‘BBIBBI’, ‘Not Spring, Love, Or Cherry Blossoms’ (ft. HIGH4), ‘eight’(prod. SUGA of BTS) and ‘Blueming’.

