IU achieves THIS new milestone with ‘Celebrity’ for the first time since debut

For the first time since her debut in 2008 at the age of fifteen, soloist IU has ranked number 1 on Melon’s Yearly Chart for 2021 with her track, ‘Celebrity’. Popular South Korean music streaming platform Melon released its annual chart on February 7, revealing that IU’s pre-release track ‘Celebrity’ from her fifth full length album ‘LILAC’ had topped the chart for 2021.

IU had previously ranked second with ‘Nagging’ in 2010, and with ‘Through the Night’ in 2017. With this achievement, IU breaks her previous records and ranks atop the annual chart for the first time. ‘Celebrity’ had debuted to immense love, ranking 1 on the Gaon Digital Chart, becoming IU’s 17th number one single, and 25th number one track overall (including featured appearances and OSTs). The song maintained its rank for six consecutive weeks. In addition to ‘Celebrity’, 11 of IU’s tracks have made it to the 2021 chart, including ‘Lilac’, ‘Blueming’, and ‘Eight’, with three of these songs ranking within the top 10.

Meanwhile, Melon’s Yearly Chart for 2021 is largely dominated by female artists, including IU, Brave Girls, aespa, Heize, Oh My Girl, STAYC, Taeyeon, and BLACKPINK’s Rose. Following IU, Brave Girls’ ‘Rolling’ ranks at number 2, followed by BTS’ ‘Dynamite’, aespa’s ‘Next Level’, and IU’s ‘Lilac’, respectively.

KyungSeo’s ‘Shiny Star(2020)’ comes in at number 6, followed by Lee Mujin’s ‘Traffic Light’ at number 7, BTS’ ‘Butter’ at number 8, IU’s ‘Hold My Hand’ at number 9, and Song I Han’s ‘I will be your shining star’ rounding out the top 10.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kim Ha Neul, Lee Hye Young and Kim Sung Ryung gear up for fierce competition in ‘Kill Heel’ teaser