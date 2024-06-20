IU and BTS named most loved K-pop singers in South Korea, NewJeans also in top 5; check full list

The famous R&B and K-pop singer IU and the popular boy band BTS have been named the most loved singers according to the Gallup Korea 50th anniversary survey called 50 Things Koreans Like.

Meanwhile, NewJeans also secured a spot at number 5 in the top 10 list. The survey was conducted between March 22 to April 5, 2024, and 1777 people who were 13 years and older participated in it. The survey takes place across the nation excluding Jeju Island.

Top 10 most-loved singers in South Korea

1. Lim Young Woong

Lim Young Woong is a famous pop and trot singer who is well known for being famous amongst all ages in South Korea. He secured the top spot on the list with 10.3 % of the total votes in his favor.

Being a trot sensation he is loved by people of every generation in South Korea. He recently released his single album Warmth on May 6, 2024.

2. IU

Taking the second spot was the highly popular singer and songwriter IU. IU is known for her music styles which delve deeper into the K-pop, Soul, and R&B genres. She is well celebrated for being a singer who has always tried to experiment with music, creating beautiful songs.

IU had 9 % of the votes of people naming her favorite singer. She is currently on her first world tour called H.E.R which later was renamed H.E.R.E.H. World Tour.

Meanwhile, she dropped her sixth mini album The Winning on February 20, 2024, alongside the title track Holssi. She also released a pre-release track Love Wins All featuring BTS’ V on January 24.

3. BTS

The third spot was taken by the global K-pop sensation boy band BTS with 4.9 % votes. Currently, all members of BTS except Jin are completing their mandatory military service.

In the most recent news, BTS celebrated their 11th debut anniversary on June 13, 2024. To celebrate the same, Jungkook released a FESTA single titled Never Let Go dedicated to ARMYs (BTS’ official fandom).

BTS debuted on June 13, 2013, with their album 2 Cool 4 Skool. They are known for creating worldwide super hit songs like Butter, Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Run BTS, and many more.

4. Na Hoon A

Na Hoon A a veteran trol singer who has been active since 1966 took the fourth spot. He is a major figure in the South Korean trot music scene. He received 4 % of the total votes.

He is known for his captivating onstage presence and timeless hit songs which have made him a remarkable figure who is loved by South Koreans.

5. NewJeans

NewJeans is one of the most followed fourth-generation K-pop girl groups. They are well-known for their addictive hits that made them a sensation all around the world.

NewJeans took the number 5 spot on the list with 3.5 % votes. NewJeans is highly noted for bringing in a new age of K-pop with fresh and unique music and concepts. NewJeans recently dropped their single album How Sweet on May 24, 2024, alongside a music video for the lead track of the same name.

6. Jang Yoon Jung

Jang Yoon Jung dubbed as the ‘Queen of Trot’ emerged victorious with 3.4% votes in the survey. She debuted in 1999 and even after many years her charm has continued to win the hearts of people in South Korea. Her songs known for being catchy have made her a big figure in the South Korean music industry.

7. Jin Sung

Jin Sung succeeded in taking the 7th place by securing 2.7% votes. His deep voice and touching voice have established him as a beloved singer majoring in the trot genre.

8. Young Tak

Young Tak is a singer, songwriter, and actor who gained 2.4% votes in the survey. Debuting initially as a ballad singer, he solidified his presence in the music scene after coming second in the show Mr. Trot. Many of his songs are big hits in South Korea.

9. Song Ga In

Song Ga In is another famous trot singer in South Korea who debuted in 2012 and took the 9th spot on the list with 2.4% votes in her favor. She is considered the modern-day legend of trot music. Her powerful vocals and stage presence have earned a huge fan following in Korea.

10. BLACKPINK

Completing the most loved singers list is none other than the global K-pop girl group sensation BLACKPINK with 2.2% votes. They took over the K-pop scene as one of the most loved girl groups with fiery songs and captivating performances. As a group, their last release was their second album BORN PINK in 2022.

