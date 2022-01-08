IU and BTS win big at the 36th Golden Disc Awards; Full list of winners inside

The 36th edition of the Golden Disc Awards (GDA) took place today, at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome, at 3.30 pm KST (12 pm IST). While the ceremony usually takes place across two days, this year’s edition took place on only one day, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s ceremony was hosted by Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Si Kyung. This is Sung Si Kyung’s 6th consecutive year hosting the Golden Disc Awards.

According to the GDA’s criteria, songs and albums released between November 2020 through mid-November 2021 were eligible for nominations this year. This also includes music excluded from nominations last year. OSTs and project songs from TV programs were not considered, and only albums with a minimum of 6 new tracks, excluding intros, outros, and instrumental tracks, were eligible to be nominated. Additionally, voting was only available for the Popularity Award, which was determined 100 percent by votes.

The big winners of the night included two-time Grammy-nominated group BTS. The group won the Album of the Year Daesang (Grand Prize) for their album, ‘BE’, along with a Bonsang (Main Award) in the Digital Song category as well as the Album category. BTS also won the fan-voted Seezn Most Popular Artist Award at this year’s Golden Disc Award. Soloist IU also had a big night with a Digital Song of the Year Daesang for her song ‘Celebrity’, along with Bonsangs in the Digital Song and Album categories.

Check out the full list of winners at the 36th Golden Disc Awards, held on January 8, 2022, below:

Album of the Year (Daesang - Grand Prize) - BTS for ‘BE’

Digital Song of the Year (Daesang - Grand Prize) - IU for ‘Celebrity’

Seezn Most Popular Artist Award - BTS

Artist of the Year - aespa

Best Group - Brave Girls

Best Solo Artist - Lim Young Woong

Digital Song (Bonsang - Main Award) - Lee Mujin, STAYC, OH MY GIRL, AKMU, HEIZE, aespa, IU, BTS

Best Album (Bonsang - Main Award) - TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, IU, NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, NCT 127, SEVENTEEN, BTS

Best Performance - THE BOYZ, SOMI

Cosmopolitan Artist Award - SEVENTEEN, aespa

Rookie of the Year - STAYC, aespa

Congratulations to all the winners at the 36th Golden Disc Awards!

