IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s Wife of a 21st Century Prince ropes in Alchemy of Souls director Park Joon Hwa

The upcoming drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince has generated buzz among fans with the confirmation of its director, Park Joon Hwa, known for his work on hit dramas like Alchemy of Souls, Love Your Enemy, Touch Your Heart, and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. Fans are eagerly anticipating this project, as Park Joon Hwa’s involvement is raising expectations.

Wife of a 21st Century Prince is set in a modern-day constitutional monarchy in South Korea, where it explores an interesting and unconventional romance between two individuals from vastly different backgrounds. The female lead, Sung Hee Joo, played by IU, is a commoner who hails from a wealthy conglomerate family. Despite her affluent background, she faces societal limitations due to her status. On the other hand, the male lead, Prince I An, played by Byeon Woo Seok, is the son of a king but finds himself powerless in his royal position. The two characters, each battling their own struggles with their identities and positions in society, form a deep and complicated connection.

IU, a multi-talented actress and singer, is known for her iconic roles in popular dramas like Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, My Mister, and Hotel Del Luna. Her versatility and ability to portray complex characters make her an exciting choice for the role of Sung Hee Joo. Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok has recently gained widespread popularity and love through his role in Lovely Runner. His selection for the role adds further intrigue, as this drama will show his range as an actor, stepping into a more dramatic and royal role.

The chemistry between IU and Byun Woo-seok is one of the most anticipated aspects of the drama, with this being their first collaboration as main leads on screen. Their pairing has already caught the attention of fans, who are eager to see how their characters' relationship will take place in this unique historical yet modern setting.

Interestingly, Wife of a 21st Century Prince is based on a script selected from MBC’s script contest. The drama is being produced as a joint effort between MBC and Kakao Entertainment. Moreover, filming is set to begin in the first half of 2025, with the drama’s premiere slated for later in the year. Given the star-studded cast, the exceptional director, and the intriguing premise, expectations for 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife are at an all-time high.