IU and Crush to release upcoming digital single ‘Seesaw’ on October 21, 2026; Check out new concept photos

Crush and IU are joining forces for a new musical collaboration! The singers have unveiled details of their upcoming digital single Seesaw, building anticipation among fans with a teaser that offers a glimpse into their recording session.

Crush and IU Tease ‘Seesaw’ With Studio Video

Recently, Crush released a teaser video for Seesaw, featuring IU. The clip captures the singer recording vocals in the studio, accompanied by a brief snippet of the upcoming track. The preview offers fans an early taste of the song while highlighting the artists' collaboration.

According to Crush's agency, P Nation, the digital single is scheduled for release on October 21, 2026. The announcement has generated excitement among listeners eager to hear the two popular artists come together on a new track. The upcoming release marks another collaboration between Crush and IU, who have shared a musical connection over the years.

In 2022, Crush also appeared on IU's music talk show, IU's Palette, further strengthening their association. Their upcoming single offers another opportunity for the singers to bring their distinct musical styles together. Although details about the track remain limited, the teaser has already given fans a glimpse of what to expect.

‘Seesaw’ marks Crush’s new music in over a year

Seesaw will be Crush's first new musical release in more than a year, following his eighth EP, Fang. Meanwhile, IU recently released her two-track digital single, Unknown Planet, in September. The singer had previously postponed her sixth album's release due to health-related reasons.

With both artists returning with new music, Seesaw is shaping up to be an exciting addition to their discographies. Fans can look forward to hearing Crush and IU's voices come together when the digital single arrives.

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