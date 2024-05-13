IU and EXO’s D.O perform breathtaking duet of Love wins all feat BTS’ V on her talk show Palette; Watch

IU and EXO’s D.O both are known for their vocal prowess and the ability to sing almost any song. Most recently, the duo joined hands and presented an enchanting performance of the soloist’s hit track Love Wins All, which also featured BTS’ V in the music video.

Alongside their meaningful conversation on IU’s Palette, the performance also won the hearts of fans, who are rooting for their future collaboration.

IU and EXO's D.O join hands to perform breathtaking duet of Love wins all

On May 13, the latest episode of IU’s Palette was released through the official YouTube channel. EXO member D.O was the guest on this episode, engaging in meaningful conversations with the Shopper singer. The talented vocalists also performed a few songs together, one of them being IU’s Love wins all, a collaborative track with BTS’ V from her latest mini-album The Winning.

Their duet performance completely captivated the viewers, with many fans commenting on the YouTube video for an official collab between IU and D.O.

The two of them complemented each other's voices really well, brilliantly balancing the harmonization. Despite not being the original singer, D.O managed to capture the emotions of the song with utmost perfection.

Watch IU and D.O’s duet of Love wins all:

More about D.O's latest appearance on IU's Palette

On his IU’s Palette appearance, the EXO member also performed the song Mars from his six-track mini-album Blossom and I DO from his second EP Expectation.

Meanwhile, D.O recently performed a duet with Zico on the rapper’s latest release with Jennie titled SPOT, which was also showered with much appreciation from the fans.

Watch the full video of D.O’s guest appearance on IU’s Palette:

More about D.O's solo career

On July 26, 2021, the singer embarked on his solo career with his first extended play Expectation. In 2023, released his second EP Empathy, which was met with exceptional praise from his fanbase, igniting excitement about his next solo release.

On May 7, 2024, the EXO member finally unveiled his third mini-album Blossom, marking his solo comeback 8 months after his second EP Expectation. This new album features a total of six songs including the title track Mars, Popcorn, Simple Joys, Good Night, About Time, and My Dear.

