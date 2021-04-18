IU and Lee Joon Gi’s romantic classic show, Scarlet Heart Ryeo, to have a season 2?

Will there really be a sequel to Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart? Find out here!

Looks like fans around the world are going to sleep a bit more happily for a while to come! On April 17, Lee Joon Gi made an appearance as the host of a special Naver NOW telecast named ‘DREAM’. This was aired as a celebration of his 39th birthday, and surely sent the fans into a tizzy. As a surprise, the famous actor and singer IU called him up to share birthday wishes!

The conversation soon turned nostalgic and they spoke about the possibility of a sequel to their blockbuster drama ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’. The question has been launched by every fan for years, and looks like the lead actors agree. Joon Gi commented on the fact that it was actually difficult for the show to make a second season, but regardless, he asked IU if she would be a part of it, if it were to be produced.

IU, even though not outrightly, did reply that everyone had a great time filming it and that all the actors feel the same. She even expressed her surprise when she said how amazing it is that people are still loving the show! The massive amount of love they received was beyond expectations and if just her opinion mattered, then the sequel had a definite green light!

Joon Gi was quick to praise IU, and told the fans about a scene which was supposed to be in the finale, but got cut due to plot differences. Apparently, IU was amazing in that scene, and had Joon Gi wondering how she could cry so masterfully on camera. IU in turn spoke of a particular scene where their characters met for the first time. According to IU, Wang So (Joon Gi) looked quite dapper in the modern day scene. He wore a suit and had short hair. The visuals in the scene where he handed her (Hae Soo) a handkerchief was so beautiful, that fans might just have gone crazy.

Looks like if things go well, we could have Joon Gi and IU teaming up together again!

Do you think there might be a Scarlet Heart: Moon Lovers Season 2? Let us know in the comments below!

Where To Watch Where is Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo available? It's available both on Viki and Viu!

Credits :Insight

