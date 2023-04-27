IU and Park Bo Gum's You Have Done Well under fire for clashing with festival infuriating tourists

The upcoming K-drama 'You Have Done Well' starring IU and Park Bo Gum has hit a roadblock as its filming clashes with a festival, causing chaos and anger among tourists. The filming schedule of the drama there happened a conflict with tourists who wanted to attend a festival that was happening at the same time.

Clash of schedules - IU and Park Bo Gum's K-drama vs. festival

A netizen made a post on an online community on April 26 titled 'Drama Filming Interferes with Gochang Barley Festival'. According to the poster, they went to the Gochang Barley Field Festival with the intention of taking photos of canola flowers. However, they encountered an obstacle while trying to do so. The poster stated, “On the 19th, during my visit to the Gochang Barley Festival, there was some filming activity taking place in the canola flower field. However, the filming location was quite distant that it was impossible to identify the individuals involved in the filming with the naked eye."

The poster further stated that a staff member prevented visitors from entering the canola flower field to take photos. When the poster attempted to take pictures while walking around the field, a staff member blocked their way and informed them that a drama was being filmed in the area. Frustrated, the poster attempted to take a photo from another angle, but the staff yelled at them to refrain from doing so. The netizen expressed their disappointment and confusion as they were not able to fully enjoy the tourist attraction. Although the post did not specify the name of the K-drama that was being filmed, some people speculated that it was ‘You Have Done Well’, and this was later confirmed.

What the organiser and production crew have to say?

According to reports of Sports Today, the area where the festival was being held and where the K-drama filming took place is privately owned property. Furthermore, the Gochang-gun Office, which organized the festival, was not informed beforehand about the filming schedule for the K-drama on the same day. On the contrary, the production team for You Have Done Well had already signed a contract with the owner of the property and proceeded with the filming as scheduled. The property owner also confirmed that the production team had indeed signed a contract.

Meanwhile, the production team apologised for the inconvenience caused to the general public. The team stated, “We express our heartfelt apologies to those who were inconvenienced during the filming process. We took measures to ensure safe filming and prevent any potential leaks or spoilers. However, we regret that we were unable to pay closer attention to visitors who had taken the time to visit the area. And going forward they will be careful.”

Despite the scheduling clash, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the K-drama, which stars two of Korea's most beloved actors.

