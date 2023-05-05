IU at 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards astonishes fans with sky-rocketing cost of gown and jewelry

The 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards was conducted on April 28 and while many actors and actresses graced the carpet with their gorgeous looks, fans were shocked to see the cost of some of the gowns as well as the jewelry. On that day, IU won the TikTok Popularity Award along with GOT7’s Park Jinyoung.

IU’s outfit:

IU looked ethereal in white silk gown with thick off-shoulder straps and layering that flowed beautifully off her body. The gown was a Katherine Tash Tate gown, costing $4,200 (3,43,296 INR). IU gathered her attention by adding a luxurious point by wearing a necklace, ring, and set of earrings that were ribbon-shaped. The necklace she wore cost 150 million KRW ($113,921 USD), the earrings 30 million KRW ($22,784 USD) and the ring 22 million KRW ($16,708 USD). The jewelry was part of the Tilda’s Bow Collection by a British multinational jeweler called GRAFF.

About IU:

IU is a South Korean singer-songwriter, composer, and actress. IU has ventured into acting and hosting radio and television shows besides her music career, acting in dramas like The Producers, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, My Mister and Hotel Del Luna. She has also acted in a movie called Broker, which was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

IU’s recent activities:

IU, who has been making donations every year on Children's Day, delivered 100 million won to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation, a child welfare organization. This donation was also carried out under the name 'IUANA', which is a combination of her active name, IU, and her fan club name, UAENA. IU posted on her social media on May 5th, "On a rainy day like today, with the heart of wanting to be a strong umbrella for a weak heart. I feel a warm spring day even on a rainy day because I am with UAENA, who is like the sunshine in May.”

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin continues streak on Billboard 200 with FACE for 5th week; Becomes 1st Korean soloist to do so

Advertisement