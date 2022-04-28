IU, Bae Doona & more are a dysfunctional group in new posters for ‘Broker’; Set to premiere on THIS date

The posters, released along with premiere date which is June 8, draws attention with the bright smiles of Song Kang Ho, Kang Dong Won, Bae Doona, IU, and Lee Joo Young, who are sitting shoulder to shoulder in a warm atmosphere. 'The Broker' is a movie that depicts the unexpected and special journey of those who have a relationship around a baby box.

The second poster catches the eye with the different expressions of five people looking at the same place under the blue sky. First, 'Sang Hyeon' holding a baby with a bright smile and 'Dong Soo' sitting at the car door with a relaxed expression make people look forward to the film they will show through the journey around the baby box.

On the other hand, her mother So Yeong, who unexpectedly came to accompany the brokers, leans on her car window and has her face mixed with various emotions, raising curiosity about the story that will unfold in front of them. Here, the detective Soo Jin and her junior 'Detective Lee', who stand behind the brokers, amplify the curiosity about the relationship between them, who have started different journeys with a baby in between.

The self-proclaimed good-will broker Sang Hyeon (Song Kang Ho), her partner Dong Su (Kang Dong Won), a baby and her mother So Yeong (IU), and the detective Soo Jin (Bae Doona), a junior detective Lee (Lee Joo Young), who met around the baby box, all smiling together, foreshadows the warm chemistry that the actors will develop.

