IU bags an award at the ‘Chunsa International Film Festival’ for her performance in ‘Broker’

At the 27th Chunsa International Film Festival held on the same day, IU won the Best New Actress Award for her role in ' Broker ' (director Hirokazu Koreeda, 2022). In the film, she played the role of 'Soyoung', a mother of a baby placed in a baby box. This is her first film festival award, but she regretted not being able to attend. ‘Broker’ also won two other awards.

According to her agency, Yidam Entertainment, on September 30th, IU has undergone a RT-PCR test and is awaiting her results.The day before, she returned home from Milan Fashion Week in Italy, and she was classified as a close contact and is in self-quarantine. "She has no symptoms of COVID-19," she explained, "but she didn't attend the Chunsa International Film Festival as she hasn't gotten her test results yet."

‘Broker’ is about a baby box which is a small space, where parents can leave behind their babies anonymously. Sang Hyun (Song Kang Ho) finds new parents for a baby left in a baby box and makes a special deal with them. He calls himself a broker of good will. Sang Hyun works with Dong Soo (Kang Dong Won) in this endeavor. They get involved with Soyoung (IU), who placed her baby in the baby box, but has now come back for her baby. Meanwhile, Detective Soo Jin (Bae Doo Na) and Detective Lee (Lee Joo Young) chase after Sang Hyun and Dong Soo.

IU signed with LOEN Entertainment (now Kakao Entertainment) in 2007 as a trainee and debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with her first extended play (EP) ‘Lost and Found’ (2008). Although her follow-up albums, ‘Growing Up’ and ‘IU...IM’, brought mainstream success, it was after the release of ‘Good Day’, the lead single from her 2010 album ‘Real’, that she achieved national stardom. ‘Good Day’ went on to spend five consecutive weeks at the top of South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart, and in 2019, it was ranked number one on Billboard's ‘100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s’ list.

