Love Wins All: IU changes title of collab track with BTS' V following backlash around queerbaiting nuance

IU’s new single is now titled Love Wins All. The singer’s agency issued an official notice with updated poster, putting an end to the recent controversy around the old title. Read on to know more!

By Deepali
Updated on Jan 19, 2024  |  04:03 PM IST |  6.6K
IU, Love Wins All poster, and BTS' V; Image Credit: EDAM Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC
IU, Love Wins All poster, and BTS' V; Image Credit: EDAM Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC

IU has changed the title of her pre-release song, which marks her much-awaited collaboration with BTS’ V. The song is slated to release on January 24 at 6 PM KST.

Previously, the singer had revealed the teaser poster of the song with the title Love Wins, which has now been renamed as Love Wins All. The sudden change of title is due to the mixed reactions received from fans. While some praised the poster, a major segment of society, specifically LGBTQ+ community, expressed their disappointment over the choice of title.

Let’s understand the controversy around IU’s new song poster below!

IU changes title of collab track with BTS' V to Love Wins All amid backlash

In the poster, IU and BTS V’s are sitting across the table and the title reads Love Wins, which is now updated as Love WIns All. Even though the old title simply meant love triumphs over all, the idea wasn't received well among fans. Since the phrase Love Wins has been associated with the pride parades for sexual minorities for a long time, some fans felt that choosing this title had diluted its original meaning. As a result, the poster faced backlash from a section of the LGBTQ+ community. However, many fans also come in support of the title, emphasizing that it clearly symbolizes the universal concept of love and called the controversy unnecessary.

Related Stories

korean
iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations List: BTS' Jungkook, J-Hope, V and more land nods
korean
Get to know ex-Highlight/BEAST member Yong Jun Hyung rumored to be dating HyunA

Advertisement


In order to avoid any confusion, IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment renamed the song as Love Wins All and issued an official statement. The company stated, "We decided to change the title to respect and support everyone who loves in their various ways, and we accept the opinions of those who express concerns that precious messages might be blurred due to the title."

EDAM Entertainment further added that the singer will continue to run the promotion activities for the forthcoming single with the updated title.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Take a look at IU's agency EDAM Entertainment's official statement on Love Wins All:



More about IU’s latest endeavors

On the work front, IU has recently announced the dates and cities for her upcoming world tour titled H.E.R. The concert tour will kick-start in Seoul and cover various other cities across Asia, Europe, and the US. Her fans are excited to attend the concerts as she’ll be performing in 18 cities across the globe.  Few of the major halts include Los Angeles, Atlanta, Berlin, London , Singapore, Taipei  and more.

 



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

ALSO READ: IU's upcoming Love Wins, pre-single with BTS' V faces criticism for alleged queer baiting; controversy explained

Advertisement
About The Author
Deepali

Deepali pursued her Graduation in Mass Commucation and Journalism and then followed her passion for writing. With an

...

Credits: EDAM Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles