Love Wins All: IU changes title of collab track with BTS' V following backlash around queerbaiting nuance

IU has changed the title of her pre-release song, which marks her much-awaited collaboration with BTS’ V. The song is slated to release on January 24 at 6 PM KST.

Previously, the singer had revealed the teaser poster of the song with the title Love Wins, which has now been renamed as Love Wins All. The sudden change of title is due to the mixed reactions received from fans. While some praised the poster, a major segment of society, specifically LGBTQ+ community, expressed their disappointment over the choice of title.

Let’s understand the controversy around IU’s new song poster below!

IU changes title of collab track with BTS' V to Love Wins All amid backlash

In the poster, IU and BTS V’s are sitting across the table and the title reads Love Wins, which is now updated as Love WIns All. Even though the old title simply meant love triumphs over all, the idea wasn't received well among fans. Since the phrase Love Wins has been associated with the pride parades for sexual minorities for a long time, some fans felt that choosing this title had diluted its original meaning. As a result, the poster faced backlash from a section of the LGBTQ+ community. However, many fans also come in support of the title, emphasizing that it clearly symbolizes the universal concept of love and called the controversy unnecessary.

In order to avoid any confusion, IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment renamed the song as Love Wins All and issued an official statement. The company stated, "We decided to change the title to respect and support everyone who loves in their various ways, and we accept the opinions of those who express concerns that precious messages might be blurred due to the title."

EDAM Entertainment further added that the singer will continue to run the promotion activities for the forthcoming single with the updated title.

Take a look at IU's agency EDAM Entertainment's official statement on Love Wins All:

More about IU’s latest endeavors

On the work front, IU has recently announced the dates and cities for her upcoming world tour titled H.E.R. The concert tour will kick-start in Seoul and cover various other cities across Asia, Europe, and the US. Her fans are excited to attend the concerts as she’ll be performing in 18 cities across the globe. Few of the major halts include Los Angeles, Atlanta, Berlin, London , Singapore, Taipei and more.

