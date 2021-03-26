IU commemorated her ‘Lilac’ release by making donations to two non-profits under the name of IUAENA

‘Lilac’ is the singer’s fifth full-length album that was released on March 25. To celebrate the glorious moment, EDAM Entertainment revealed the singer’s heartfelt donations.

On March 25, IU’s agency, EDAM Entertainment revealed that the golden-voiced, nation’s favourite singer had contributed a generous amount of money to two good causes. She did so in the name of ‘IUAENA’ - a combination of IU and her official fanclub’s name, UAENA. This was a sweet gesture of expressing her love to her fans and also standing up for social causes.

IU donated a total of 100 million won ($88,000 USD) to two organisations. She donated 50 million won to Linker, an organisation that helps and supports single parent families and 50 million won to Snail of Love, an organisation that supports people with hearing aids and cochlear implants.

Here’s EDAM Entertainment’s official statement:

“Today, on March 25, the day of the release of IU’s fifth studio album, we would like to share the warmth of spring with UAENA, who have patiently waited for the album’s release.

To the people receiving IU's expression of her feelings, and to our beloved UAENA as well, we hope that the warm spring finds its way to your hearts!

To UAENA, who always remain steadfastly by [IU’s] side, thank you, and we love you.”

3월 25일인 오늘

아이유의 정규 5집 발매를 맞이해

앨범이 나오기까지

묵묵히 기다려준

유애나와 함께

봄의 따스함을 나누려고 합니다. 마음을 전달받는 분들께도,

사랑하는 우리 유애나에게도

모두의 마음에

따뜻한 봄이 찾아오길 바라요! 늘 같은 자리를 지켜주는 유애나

고맙고 사랑해요 pic.twitter.com/DmlJvF2z4K — EDAM Ent. (@edam_ent) March 25, 2021

‘Lilac’ is the singer’s fifth full-length album consisting of 10 tracks, including the pre-released Celebrity, that topped many charts and became a fan favourite in no time. The music video of the title track Lilac can be seen as the singer taking a journey through her previous projects and treading on a new journey from now on. It also feels like a love letter to everyone who has supported her on her way to becoming a globally-recognised artist.

Watch the singer pull off two opposite gorgeous looks in the music video below:

What do you think of IU’s generosity? And how much did you love Lilac? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

What was IU's fourth full-length album? The singer's fourth full-length album was the hit album called, Palette, and was released in 2017.

