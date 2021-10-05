IU confirms her upcoming digital single ‘Strawberry Moon’ with a sweet concept teaser image

Lengendary solo vocalist, IU, released a concept teaser for 'Strawberry Moon' on October 5th. The released teaser shows IU showing off her lovely charm while holding ice cream in both hands. The colorful backgrounds and kitsch graphic elements such as dandelions and rainbows create a fresh and lovely atmosphere to the fullest.

Prior to the teaser release, on the 1st, IU said, “meet again when the strawberry moon comes up. From IU” along with a mysterious image of a huge red moon, aroused many people's curiosity. As such, the fact that the surprise spoiler that IU gave was for the release of a new song was revealed through this teaser, raising the anticipation of many fans.

This new song by IU is news about 7 months after the release of her 5th regular album 'Lilac' in March. IU, who has shown a variety of concepts and unique music that defies everyone's expectations, is paying attention to what kind of song will surprise her this time.

Starting with the pre-released song 'Celebrity' in January, and releasing her 5th full-length album 'Lilac' in succession, IU has been active in filming the movie 'Broker' and acting as a model for many advertisements this year. In addition, to celebrate the 13th anniversary of her debut this year, on their debut anniversary on September 18th, they spent a more meaningful time than ever by practicing good influence through special donations with brands that are working as advertising models. Meanwhile, IU is currently preparing for a new song release.

