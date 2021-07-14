IU, Crush, Sam Kim to feature on AKMU’s new album

The collaboration album ‘NEXT EPISODE’ will be released on 26 July across all streaming platforms. Find out more.

AKMU is set to have a comeback this month and boy are they coming back!

On 11 July the duo announced their new collaborative album on YG Entertainment’s official Twitter account. The album will be released online on all music streaming platforms on 26 July and will be available to buy offline from 27 July. This will be their fourth album following

‘Play’, ‘Winter’ and ‘Sailing’.

The album will have 7 songs featuring seven different famous artists. For the title track ‘Fall’, AKMU will be collaborating with IU. Some other artists that will be featuring are the legendary singer Lee Sun Hee who is often referred to as Korea's ‘National Diva’, R&B singer Zion.T, Choi Jung Hoon- leader and main vocalist of rock band Jannabi and rapper Beenzino. Crush, who is known for his OSTs and Sam Kim’s beautiful voice will also be featured on ‘NEXT EPISODE’.

You can find the ’NEXT ALBUM’ Tracklist below.

The brother-sister duo has become a household name after winning the popular TV show K-pop Star 2 and is a common addition to most youngster’s playlists. Their last song was ‘Happening’, a single released in November 2020.

IU’s 5th studio album, ‘LILAC’, was released in March, along with the title song ‘Celebrity’. The song and the album both received praise from critics and fans alike.

Legendary singer Lee Sun Hee holds a respectful position in the South Korean music industry. Apart from her own releases, she has also sung many OSTs for dramas like Legend of the Blue Sea and My Girlfriend is a Gumiho. Singer Crush is currently serving in the military while singer Sam Kim’s last single was ‘The Juice’, which released on 23 June.

We are looking forward to the new releases from AKMU and their wonderful list of talented collaborators.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: AKMU: Sibling duo Lee Chan hyuk & Lee Su hyun talk about comeback song Happening, working on solo music & more

Which collaboration are you the most excited for? Let us know below.

Share your comment ×