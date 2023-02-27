IU dishes about project with Park Bo Gum, Fight My Way writer; Reveals differences with Hotel del Luna role

The K-pop star was revealed to be making a comeback opposite Park Bo Gum in a drama written by ‘Fight My Way’ fame Im Sang Choon, titled ‘You Have Done Well’. The ‘Hotel del Luna’ star opened up about her upcoming project in a recent interview with Harper Bazaar.

Talking about the project, the 29-year-old disclosed that reading the script of the upcoming drama felt like reading a novel to her and that once the show releases, everybody will want to be a part of this project. She further mentioned that she likes to read often. Praising the ‘Fight My Way' writer, she mentioned being envious of his talent for evoking emotion through his writing. Also that he has even incorporated some subliminal traits of IU with Ae Soon, her character in the upcoming show which surprised her while reading the script. From an actor's perspective, in the process of choosing a project, she tends to go for the characters or projects that she has an understanding of or something in common with, said IU. Park Bo Gum, on the other hand, will be playing a diligent and introverted man in love with Ae Soon. The show is in pre-production for now, and K-drama fans are waiting to see the first glimpse of this ambitious K-drama. The show was officially announced earlier this year by Pan Entertainment, and fans are excited to see this new pair on screen.

IU's character in You Have Done Well

In the upcoming drama ‘You Have Done Well’ she will be essaying the role of Ae Soon, a rebellious young girl who has a positive outlook on life. However, she trembles with nervousness whenever she rebels, making her character very interesting. Comparing it with her iconic role ‘Hotel del Luna’ character Jan Man Wol, she believes Ae Soon is the polar opposite. While Jan Man Wol was unusual and unpredictable as a character, Ae Soon is more real with a strong sense of individuality.

About Hotel del Luna

‘Hotel del Luna’ is a 2019 K-drama starring IU and Yeo Jin Goo, a horror comedy centred around a hotel for ghosts. The drama went on to become one of the highest-rated TV shows in South Korea. Apart from TV shows, she has been part of highly acclaimed movies like ‘Broker’. After a long time, finally, K-drama fans can watch her again on the small screen.

