IU drops an enchanting period Epilogue teaser for forthcoming comeback LILAC

Epilogue is one of the b-tracks of IU's forthcoming comeback, LILAC releasing on March 25.

One of my favourite aspects of IU is her unpredictability and how she genuinely takes her fans by surprise! Well, we shouldn't be considering her amazing versatility and prowess as an actor and performer with dramas like Hotel Del Luna and My Mister, she has proved that she can accomplish the unexpected with style and aplomb! On March 18, IU dropped an enchanting vintage teaser for her b-side track Epilogue, which is a part of her forthcoming comeback LILAC.

The brief teaser opens with a shot of IU's hands, as she gently swirls the wine in the glass. The mood lighting and furniture in the room are reminiscent of the Victorian era. A gentle tune plays in the background as IU, who is dressed in a green and brown ensemble, picks up the goblet of wine. The focus shifts to IU's face as a light whiff of smoke appears on the screen and the melody changes to a jazz-like vibe. IU wears a nonchalant expression on the face, gently reaching out to the disappearing smoke. The smoke dissolves into thin air as IU looks mildly disappointed.

You can watch the teaser below:

IU also released the pristine lyrical teaser for the enchanting track, Spring Bye Spring and the b-side track, titled Flu, part of LILAC. She released the teaser video for LILAC and fans are in awe of IU's duality as she effortlessly switches from being a delicate princess to a badass femme fatale.

The 27-year-old golden-voiced singer started her singing career in 2008 and is now considered one of the best solo artists in the KPop industry! She has produced many hits with her albums Palette and Modern Times. Her last full-length album was Palette released in 2017. LILAC will drop on March 25 at 6 pm KST.

ALSO READ: IU unleashes her inner femme fatale in the new preview video for upcoming comeback LILAC

Uaenas, are you excited for LILAC? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×