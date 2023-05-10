IU faces plagiarism allegations for 6 songs including Red Shoes and others; Her agency shares strong response

According to a South Korean media coverage on May 10th, Person A filed a complaint against IU on charges of violating copyright law to the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul on the 8th, saying that there are circumstances in which six songs, including ‘Red Shoes’ sung by singer IU, plagiarized the music of foreign and domestic artists.

IU’s plagiarism allegations:

IU's songs that are subject to this accusation are ‘Red Shoes', 'Good Day', ‘BBIBBI’, 'Pitiful', 'Boo', and 'Celebrity'. Among them, Celebrity is a song that IU participated in composing, and BBIBBI participated in producing. According to the complaint, the songs in question are often the same as the original work in terms of melody, rhythm, and chord progression, and in particular, in the case of Good Day and Red Shoes, they have a considerable similarity even to the general public. All six songs are suspected of plagiarism in the intro, which is the part that arouses curiosity in the audience and determines whether or not to listen to the song.

EDAM Entertainment’s response:

Regarding this, IU's agency EDAM Entertainment issued a statement on the same day and said, "We have not been officially contacted by the investigative agency, and we first became aware of the accusation through an article." The agency said that they have filed a complaint with the investigative agency for spreading false information regarding online posts that raised suspicions of her plagiarism. The agency recently announced that it is aware of the distribution of plagiarism posts and handouts containing baseless rumors in online communities, social media and YouTube in relation to IU. The agency said that those who continuously spread distorted false information are inflicting mental and verbal violence on artists as well as agency staff, their workplaces, and acquaintances, causing great damage.

Agency’s action:

They said it was a clear illegal act to defame an artist with malicious content and groundless false information that are not true, which is subject to strong legal action. They intend to take strong legal action without leniency in the case of committing a crime or reproducing false information.

ALSO READ: Lucas promises fans to become an ‘even better Lucas’ as he leaves NCT and WayV in emotional letter

Advertisement