IU ft BTS Suga's Eight, BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez's Ice Cream: Which was your favourite collab of 2020? VOTE

2020 saw some truly amazing collabs take place which had music fans obsess over them. But, we want to know which was your personal favourite collab of the year?

While 2020 hasn't been the best year for the entire world, when it comes to music, fans were treated royally. From chart-topping albums by the likes of BTS (Map of the Soul: 7, BE) and BLACKPINK (BLACKPINK - The Album) to even some crazy collaborations, there was an array of choices to make your 2020 playlist nothing short of delightful.

Speaking of collabs, there were some truly epic songs that came out in this year alone. We start things off with IU ft. Suga's Eight which recently won Best Rock Song at Melon Music Awards 2020 (MMA 2020) and Best Collaboration at Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 (MAMA 2020). With the melancholic lyrics and uplifting beats, IU and Suga proved to be a dynamic musical duo. On the other hand, we had BTS joining hands with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 for Savage Love Remix that peaked at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. From Jungkook's swoon-worthy vocals to Yoongi and J-Hope's epic Korean rap verses, Savage Love was given the ultimate BTS remix twist.

We can't forget about BLACKPINK, who had not one but many epic collaborations in 2020. While we can't get over BLACKPINK ft. Cardi B's Bet You Wanna, we have selected two others: Ice Cream with Selena Gomez and Sour Candy which was a collab with Lady Gaga for the latter's album Chromatica. On one hand, to see Gaga and BLACKPINK merge their talents to give us an addictive track was awesome enough and on the other hand, BLINKS were also blessed with BLACKPINK and Gomez's collab which gave us yet another dance track to groove to. While Ice Cream peaked at No. 13 (making it BLACKPINK's highest-charting song on the chart!) on Billboard Hot 100, Sour Candy peaked at No. 33.

This begs the question, Which was your favourite collab of 2020? Vote on the Twitter poll below:

