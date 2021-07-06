IU gives a warm welcome to new labelmate Shin Se Kyung!

IU the caring Queen welcomes Shin Se Kyung.

Everyone knows how IU is an amazing friend, great artist, beautiful human, giving humanitarian and now a caring labelmate. She just keeps increasing the sweetness levels every day. This time with Shin Se Kyung who has recently joined IU's agency EDAM Entertainment. And being the good person that she is, IU has welcomed her with warm wishes and Instagram love!

After IU, Shin Se Kyung is the first artist to be managed by the agency that was once close to going bankrupt. Announced on 5 July, EDAM Entertainment confirmed Shin Se Kyung’s entry into their agency. The agency staff distributed rice cakes throughout Kakao M, a subsidiary of EDAM. The rice cakes, a sweet signifying good luck, also reached IU who then proceeded to share the news on her Instagram story. She captioned the story as 'Yes! Rice cakes. Oh yay, new family member'. Shin Se Kyung herself expressed her happiness by sharing the gifts and cake she received from the EDAM team on her Instagram. IU also sent Shin Se Kyung a signed album saying 'Let's become close friends! Thank you'. Shin Se Kyung left her previous agency, Namoo Actors, after being with them for 19 years.

Recently IU made her music comeback with the 5th studio album LILAC with songs like LILAC and Celebrity that captured the hearts of fans all around the world. Shin Se Kyung was last seen in Run On where she played a film translator opposite Im Siwan. Shin Se Kyung has had multiple good projects in her career with dramas- 'Six Flying Dragons', 'The Bride of Habaek', 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' and movies- 'Cinderella', 'Tazza: The Hidden Card' and 'Hindsight'.

We wish Shin Se Kyung the best with this change in her career!

