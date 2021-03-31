IU to grace the 100th special episode of tvN's You Quiz On The Block with her delightful presence

The episode will be broadcast tonight at 8.40 PM KST. Read on to find out.

Congratulations to team You Quiz On The Block for hitting a century! For those uninitiated, You Quiz On The Block is a talk/quiz show, where the hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, enter ordinary people's everyday lives, chat with them, and give them surprise quizzes. You Quiz On The Block aims to put the spotlight on these people's lives and aims to gift them a refreshing, different kind of day. Super septet BTS graced the previous episode of the show, revealing their stories from their trainee days, their superstardom and bond within the group. Towards the end, there was a preview where we got a mere glimpse of IU for three seconds. Now, we have it confirmed! IU will indeed be gracing the 100th episode of the show, with her delightful presence.

According to a report by Sports Seoul News, On March 31st, the 100th episode of the show will be broadcast. The broadcast is titled Something's Reality. IU will be making an appearance alongside the youngest National chess player Kim Yoo Bin will be making an appearance on the 100th episode. Regular hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho will reprise their role as MCs once again. Fans are expecting to see a mix of fun games and thought-provoking quizzes and of course, an interaction between Kim Yoo Bin and IU.

IU is currently basking in the success of her latest album LILAC. IU has achieved a perfect all-kill with LILAC. A certified all-kill is given to songs that are No. 1 on the daily and 24 Hits charts of Melon, daily and real-time charts of Genie and Bugs, VIBE’s daily chart, and the real-time charts of FLO. A perfect all-kill requires topping iChart’s weekly chart as well. It is her second all-kill in 2021, post the stupendous success of Celebrity. Congratulations to IU!

You Quiz On The Block airs on March 31 at 8:40 pm KST.

