IU had the sweetest reaction to contestants of Kingdom: Legendary War covering her song Love Poem

It seems like IU is on a praising spree! Recently IU praised Oh My Girl for perfectly covering her song Right Now. IU took to her Instagram to share photos of Oh My Girl covering her song on MBC Every1's 'Weekly Idol', aired on May 19. She shared that she loved their unique iteration of the song a lot and was visibly touched by their efforts on recreating a good cover of her song. Now, IU revealed her thoughts on the recent 'Kingdom' cover of her song Love Poem.

For the unversed, In the recent episode of Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War, the three main vocalists from ATEEZ (Jongho), BTOB (Eunkwang), and Stray Kids‘ (Seungmin) sang an emotional rendition of IU‘s 2019 song, Love Poem, and the singer-songwriter revealed her thoughts on the cover on her Instagram story. IU praised their synchronised harmony and soulful vocals and added crown emoticons to express that Jongho, Eunkwang and Seungmin are indeed kings! She urged fans to not miss out on the full version of the rendition either.

You can check out Love Poem's rendition below:

You can check out IU's reaction below:

It wasn't just IU who loved Jongho, Eunkwang and Seungmin's iteration of Love Poem. The other group members could barely hide their feelings of amazement and awe as they watched Jongho, Eunkwang and Seungmin take the centre stage. In the end, the trio took the team’s third win of the round. Kingdom: Legendary War airs every Thursday at 19:50 KST on Mnet.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: How well do you really know IU? Only an ultimate UAENA can get 10/10 on this QUIZ!

Did you like the Kingdom cover of IU's song Love Poem? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.