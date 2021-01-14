IU: From Hotel Del Luna to The Producer; Here are 5 shows where IU had impeccable style

Today, we are looking back at IU’s most stylish TV shows, where the actress and singer is elevating the style bar. Scroll down to see the full list.

K Pop icon IU is not just a gifted singer, exceptional actress, but also a rising style star. In addition to starring in several K dramas and singing tons of popular songs, the diva’s each appearance assures fans of her dazzling style. So from Hotel Del Luna to The Producers, today, we are looking at the idol’s most fashionable on-screen characters!

1- Jang Man Wol in Hotel Del Luna: Ranking the best first, the idol’s best fashion sense took centre stage in this show! Her character Jang Man Wol who runs the namesake hotel in the series was a woman of taste and was constantly evolving with new trends and changing times. Hotel Del Luna has not one but many memorable looks, her character looks as though it is influenced by different decades she’s lived.

2. Kim Bo Tong in Bel Ami: While this show and character may be slightly old, the fashion looks served by IU in this series are still fresh as ever. In this series, the idol IU essays the role of Kim Bo Tong, a girl next door who has a crush on a rich guy she knew from school. While her Hotel Del Luna looks are memorable for their fierceness and power, IU’s looks in Bel Ami are memorable for her feminine, naive style and innocence.

3. Cindy in The Producers: IU shined bright in a role not much different from her real-life--A singer! IU essays the role of Cindy, a famous singer who debuted at a young age and is now known for being cold and rude. IU’s classic dar hair, the strong red lip, the dominant personality all add the character’s fierce fashion statement.

4. Lee Ji An in My Mister: IU takes the role of Lee Ji An, a woman struggling with finances and debt, who is torn between caring for her grandmother and earning money. While the plot of the show does suggest that the character would be least bothered about her style, IU still manages to shine through with Lee Ji An’s simplistic and traditional style!

