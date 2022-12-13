IU is a successful fangirl as she gets included in backstage activities of g.o.d’s comeback concert

g.o.d met fans with a solo concert '2022 god [ON]' at KSPO DOME, Olympic Park, Songpa-gu, Seoul from December 9th to the 11th. g.o.d. announced the start of the performance with 'One Candle', which gathered the hearts of the people and gave them hope, followed by '0%; He sang 'Dear Mother', 'I love you and remember', and interacted with the fans.

The solo concert 'ON', which attracted many people's expectations even before the performance, with the members gathered in one place under the leadership of Kim Tae Woo and Son Ho Young in charge of directing the performance, brought together all the members' determination to show fans a better performance and improved the perfection of the performance. Raised. Many celebrities, including singer IU, T-ara’s Hyomin, and actress Kim Seongeun, who claimed to be g.o.d fans, visited the g.o.d concert. After watching g.o.d's performance, they showed their fanship by uploading images of themselves that were deeply moved.

IU and g.o.d:

Previously, g.o.d appeared as a guest in the web content 'IU's Palette', which was released on YouTube, and met IU, a former 'Fan g.o.d’. IU confessed to them, "I've liked them since I was 9 years old. I became a fan after watching 'g.o.d's parenting diary' and continued until now." In response, g.o.d members said, "I knew you had come to the concert before. Among our fans, It seems that IU is the most successful fan. When I see her doing well, people clap at home. I enjoyed watching 'My Mister' and we are also IU's fans," revealing their fan spirit towards each other.

IU and g.o.d had time to sing each other's songs. First, IU prepared a performance version of her 'Ordinary Day', she perfectly did her rap and song with her own pure voice and sensibility. left a lasting impression with the members also responded, saying, "I think it would be good to give this song to IU."