IU: Korean superstar donates USD 91,000 to Child Fund Korea in an effort to support less fortunate students

Child Fund Korea recently revealed that Korean actress IU had donated over USD 91K. Scroll down to know more about her generous donation.

On December 24, Child Fund Korea revealed via Soompi that soloist IU has made a donation of USD 91K. This donation will be used to support less fortunate students that are being raised by their grandparents. IU’s donations from this year alone has surpassed USD 726K. She has made donations to the Green Umbrella Children’s Welfare Foundation, a social welfare organization for the hearing-impaired, the Association for Unmarried Single-mothers, and the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief under the name of her fan club, Uaena.

If you didn’t know, IU is one of the most successful and highly critically acclaimed soloists of our generation. Her vocal power is off the charts and she’s undisputedly one of the hardest working female soloists in the K-Pop industry. IU alone can sell out the same stadiums as some of the biggest K-Pop groups but despite all the success, she’s as humble as can be.

IU is signed with Kakao M (formerly LOEN Entertainment) where she started out as a trainee in 2007 and debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with her album Lost and Found. However, her debut wasn’t too successful. Although her next albums, Growing Up and IU...IM, brought her mainstream popularity and success, it was after the release of Good Day that she achieved national stardom. "Good Day" went on to chart for five consecutive weeks at the top position of South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart, and in 2019, years after its release, it was ranked number one on Billboard magazine's 100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s.

