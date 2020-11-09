IU, Lee Sun Gyun's My Mister receives praises from Paulo Coelho; The Alchemist author showers BTS with love

Renowned author Paulo Coelho revealed he was impressed with IU and Lee Sun Gyun starrer My Mister. The Alchemist author gushed about BTS as well.

Internationally acclaimed author Paulo Coelho is no stranger to the world of Korean entertainment. In the past, we've seen him gush over K-pop sensation BTS and their achievements. Now, the novelist's attention was drawn to a Korean drama called My Mister. The K-drama stars Hotel Del Luna alum IU and Parasite star Lee Sun Gyun. Last month, Coelho took to Twitter to praise the series. "WAW! I thought I would not survive to 16 episodes, but it is a flawless description of the human condition Congrats to the super screenplay , the fantastic director and the best possible cast," he said.

Weeks since his praise, he interacted with South Korean publication Yeonhap and said deemed it as a masterpiece. "It was a masterpiece. It’s one of the best works I’ve seen recently. It shows the intricacy of human psychology and has a rich story. It also touches on North and South Korean relations, which foreigners like me, are very interested in," he said. The writer added that he found himself drawn to the Korean wave in 2016 after he watched Old Boy.

In the interview, he also gushed about BTS. Fans would remember that Coelho sent an autographed copy of his book The Alchemist to Suga recently. In the interview, he said he always admires and emphasizes with the members. "BTS is a group that I really admire and I always emphasize that we should always pay attention to them whenever I have the chance," he said.

