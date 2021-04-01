IU made THIS interesting revelation about her brother on You Quiz On The Block's broadcast

IU graced the 100th episode of You Quiz On The Block with her delightful presence. Read on to find out.

tvN's popular and much-loved drama, You Quiz On The Block hit a century last evening! The show is massively loved by Korean audiences and stars like the Korean septet, BTS and Brave Girls have previously guested the show. Golden-voice songstress, IU graced the 100th episode of the show, last evening, with her charming and delightful presence. She also made some interesting revelations about her family life, particularly her brother.

IU's brother is currently enlisted in the army for his mandatory military service. She shared that it's been two weeks since he enlisted in the military. To this host, Yoo Jae Suk remarked that IU's brother must be getting a lot of attention, as he is IU's younger brother. To this IU made a rather surprising revelation about her dongsaeng. She revealed that her brother hasn't disclosed to anyone that they are in fact, siblings. Her revelation left hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho speechless. She further revealed that only a few close friends of his know of this.

IU also shared that she shares a close bond with her brother, Lee Jong Hoon and they look very much alike! IU also secured an amazing win on Mnet's M Countdown this week for her fifth full-album LILAC! Congratulations to IU.

ALSO READ: IU to grace the 100th special episode of tvN's You Quiz On The Block with her delightful presence

Did you watch the episode featuring IU? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :IU Instagram

Share your comment ×