IU opens up about past struggles that inspired her hit songs ‘Palette’ and ‘Through the Night’

The golden-voiced singer IU graced the 100th episode of the popular tvN variety show, ‘You Quiz On The Block’. The talented actress and singer spoke candidly about her journey of loving herself and even revealed a surprising (but hilarious) fact about her brother. She appeared as a guest after the global superstars BTS's appearance on the show.

IU also revealed that she always watched the show. Even if she misses it on air, she makes sure to watch the rerun. She even said that she watched the BTS episode too! During the very candid episode, she opened up about struggling with self-hatred in her past, even after being a successful celebrity. She said that the turning point in her life was when she turned 25. She then moved on to talk about the chorus of her hit song Palette which said - ‘I think I know a little bit now [who I am]’. This particular verse was written with the mindset that now she can accept both her shortcomings and strengths, realizing that she was finally able to love herself.

She also talked about her ballad Through the Night which was inspired by her suffering from having a hard time sleeping. She also said that if others, such as her friends, fell asleep before her, she felt kind of sad. radually, ‘Sleep Well’ had became a sincere expression of her feelings. Her inspiration behind the song was that even when she faced difficulties sleeping, she wanted her loved ones to sleep well. The song is like a goodnight love letter to her loved ones, where IU writes that she will send a firefly to their window, hoping that they have sweet dreams.

